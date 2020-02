ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) - Governor Cuomo made his position clear regarding the Trump administration's demand to turn over the DMV database for ICE and Customs and Border Protection.

"In response to the acting ICE director's statements, I want to again make my position clear: I have said from Day 1 we will never allow the DMV database to be used for immigration purposes. The Trump administration has been increasing their threats to hold New Yorkers hostage to their demand to turn over the DMV database for ICE and Customs and Border Protection to use to aid their deportation of innocent law abiding undocumented families," Cuomo said.