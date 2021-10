NORTH COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Residents interested in receiving their Commercial Drivers License have the opportunity to participate in a CDL program in the North Country.

The CDL training program will be taking place at the Lewis County Education Center in Lowville from November 1 until December 7. Classes will be held Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. The program was made possible through the National Tractor Trailer School's partnership with Jefferson Community College.