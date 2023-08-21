ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—After New York’s Independent Redistricting Commission failed to agree on a set of maps, a lawsuit resulted in a court drawn map for the 2022 election. However, the legal battle continues.

“A group of Democratic voters have filed a new case in state court, arguing that the commission should pick up where it left off and get back to work and redraw the congressional map for use in next year’s 2024 congressional elections,” explained Jeffrey Wice, an adjunct professor at New York Law School.

The mid-level appelate court sided with Democrats in July.

“The Republicans and Democrats are arguing over whether there is a so-called stay or hold on the appellate division‘s ruling,” said Wice. “Republicans claim that a stay is issued as soon as the appellate level decision comes out. The Democrats argue, there is no stay in effect and they proceed right away.”

The case is now pending before the state court of appeals, New York’s highest court. Former Republican Congressman, John Faso, believes the Democrat’s argument is without merit.

“There were some papers that were submitted today on our behalf opposing the Democrats motion to lift the stay on the appellate division decision,” said Faso. “It’s tangled up in legal arguments right now, but the real game is going to be at the court of appeals this November.”

With the next round of Congressional elections slated for 2024, the outcome is being closely watching for a decision.