List of candidates for New York governor in 2022 growing

NEW YORK — New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams took his complaint with Gov. Andrew Cuomo straight to his Midtown office Wednesday.

Dozens of activists called on the governor to loosen restrictions on a state fund that is supposed to help undocumented immigrants during the pandemic.

Some of the harshest words came from Williams.

“He really needs to not be governor anymore,” Williams said.

In 2022, there’s a chance to replace him.

Cuomo has not confirmed if he’ll run for a fourth term, but Gotham Gazette Editor Ben Max said it’s looking pretty likely.

“He’s clearly raising money and gearing up for that,” Max said.

One of the biggest names to emerge as a primary challenger could be Williams.

On Wednesday, PIX11 News asked him his intentions.

“I haven’t said I’m officially exploring a run, I’m actually focused on the general election for the public advocates race,” he said. “I will say, I’ve said the last time the governor ran and this time he’s definitely earned himself a primary.”

Max points out that Williams has run statewide before, running for lieutenant governor in 2017 and narrowly lost. He thinks State Sen. Alessandria Biaggi could line up her own challenge.

The Republican field is shaping up as well. Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin said he’s raised $4 million in the first three months of his campaign. Other challengers include former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and Andrew Giuliani, son of the former mayor of New York City.