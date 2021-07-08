Local officials do not agree with Cuomo’s tactics to combat gun violence

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – Yesterday Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a disaster emergency and signed two bills into law that would hold gun manufacturers accountable and prohibit gun purchases from individuals with outstanding warrants. Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon and State Senator Joseph Griffo do not agree with his approach to combating gun violence.

“For him to say now to hold the gun manufacturer accountable is like you getting into an accident driving a Ford and then suing Ford Motor Company, it is ridiculous. This is more than just guns. It is about societal problems like poverty, educational issues, economic opportunity, it is mental health. Most importantly it is a reflection of the policies that he has supported, and the majorities have implemented. Bail changes where people are being let out and committing crime after crime.” -Senator Griffo

“If we’re not going to talk to our community agencies to determine where these problems evolve, we’re never going to resolve them.”-Assemblywoman Buttenshon

Buttenschon says she has met with community leaders, “These are the individuals that are close to the issues that understand what needs to be done to ensure that we move forward. So when we talk about the importance of how do we resolve these issues, we have to continue to get to the root of the problem.” -Buttenschon

“We need substantive measures to protect our communities and to support law enforcement and those who are in the criminal justice process.”-Senator Griffo