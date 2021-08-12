New York State Senator Joseph Griffo Responds to Cuomo’s Resignation

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) — Now that governor Cuomo resigned, how will that affect New York State? New York State Senator Joseph Griffo gives us his thoughts about the resignation and what will happen going forward.

“I think he made a wise decision for himself and what needed to be done for the state of New York. This is unfortunately a disgraceful and a disappointing era in New York history and now we’ve come to a closure and we need to move on” said Griffo.

He tells us that now the focus can be put on the significant issues confronting New York State such as the economic and health related pandemic challenges…and the rising crime rate.

“All of these things merit and deserve full attention and there’s no way with all of these conflicts and controversies that are surrounding us at this time that he would be able to focus despite what he had said,” Griffo said.

As for how this will affect projects in the works, Griffo tells us this transition should not have an impact…especially due to the abundance of money coming from the federal government right now.

“I believe that all the projects that are currently stalled should begin to move forward because the state is in a better fiscal position. I will see these projects commence or recommence, and I think that will be beneficial from a holistic perspective not only upstate but downstate,” Griffo said.

Kathy Hochul begins her transition to becoming the first female governor of the state of New York, and she will be able to understand the issues and challenges that face upstate due to her being from Buffalo.

“We’re going to do our best to work together. I mean we’ll still have disagreements and differences on various issues and policies but now its time to try to come together and confront the challenges,” Griffo added.