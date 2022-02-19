ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State is no longer moving forward with plans to enforce a COVID-19 booster shot requirement for healthcare workers.

The New York State Department of Health said the mandate, slated to go into effect on Feb. 21, isn’t moving forward over potential short staffing problems. They also want to give healthcare workers more time to get boosted.

The original vaccine mandate for healthcare employees remains in effect.

The state plans to review the decision in three months to determine if more needs to be done to get healthcare workers boosted.

“In order to avoid potential staffing issues and give healthcare workers more time to get boosted, the State will no longer enforce the booster requirement that will go into effect on February 21. The State will reassess in three months whether additional steps need to be taken to increase booster rates among the healthcare workforce. The original vaccination requirement for healthcare workers remains in effect,” the DOH said in a release.

The Healthcare Association of New York State called on Governor Hochul earlier this week to wait another 90 days before enforcing the booster mandate. The group said there’s too much happening, including the pandemic, to get everyone boosted on time.

“The vaccine and booster are critical tools to keep both healthcare workers and their patients safe, and we continue to urge everyone to get vaccinated and receive a booster dose when eligible,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett. “While we are making progress with 75% of staff received or are willing to receive their booster, the reality is that not enough healthcare workers will be boosted by next week’s requirement in order to avoid substantial staffing issues in our already overstressed healthcare system. That is why we are announcing additional efforts to work closely with healthcare facilities and ensure that our healthcare workforce is up to date on their doses.”

Here’s a breakdown of boosted healthcare staff in New York State:



Received Booster Willing and Awaiting Booster Total As a % of Total Staff Hospitals 278,164 154,598 432,762 84% Nursing Homes 62,540 12,536 75,076 51% Adult Care Facilities 14,548 4,359 18,907 63% LHCSAs (Home Care) 83,341 106,292 189,633 70% Hospice 3,719 2,088 5,807 95% CHHAs (Home Care) 6,680 4,646 11,326 84% Total 448,992 284,519 733,511 75% New York State Department of Health

DIRECT CARE STAFF: