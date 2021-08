OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- In a letter sent to students and also tweeted out Tuesday, SUNY Oswego has mandated all students with “any physical presence on campus” complete the vaccination process by Monday, September 27, 2021, or they will be “unenrolled and will no longer have access to campus activities, services” etc...

SUNY Oswego is providing the vaccine to their students on campus in the Swetman Gymnasium in an effort to get their students vaccinated.