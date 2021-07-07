Oneida County Commissioners meet to discuss terms of Consent Decree

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – The 22nd Congressional Race was a race like no other. From over 2,000 voter registration applications not being processed on time to not having a representative for the 22nd district for months, the U.S. Department of Justice and Oneida County are currently in negotiations to settle after the DOJ notified Oneida County attorney Peter Rayhill that they planned on suing the county for voter disenfranchisement.

A meeting was held earlier this afternoon with the newly appointed Oneida County Commissioners and assistant county attorney to discuss terms and conditions of a Consent Decree.

Being that Oneida County board of Elections and the U.S. Department of Justice are still in litigation, it is unknown what the specifics are in the terms of conditions. However, Oneida County Assistant Attorney, John Herbowy, says they want to ensure what happened with NY-22 votes does not happen again.

“Ensuring that we have the voters registered in a timely manner prior to any election. Also following the election that proper canvassing of any of the votes is done in a proper manner and in an expeditious manner.” -Herbowy

If the DOJ agrees with the terms and conditions it will then go to a federal judge for finalization.