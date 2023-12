ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One month after election day, it looks like Emily Essi is Onondaga County’s next County Clerk.

The Board of Elections has finished their hand recount, with Republican incumbent Lisa Dell picking up only nine more votes.

This leaves her 307 short of democratic challenger Emily Essi.

Tally sheets will be proofed and certified with totals coming by the end of the week.