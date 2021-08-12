Otsego County official responds to Governor’s resignation

OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – In the wake of Governor Cuomo’s resignation, elected officials across the state are sharing their reaction. For David Bliss, the Otsego County board chair, the transition of power that will take place in two weeks is a welcome change. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will take over for Governor Cuomo when his resignation takes affect.

David Bliss says the representatives sent by the governor’s office to work with the county directly have been great, but the chamber itself has often been unresponsive. He’s hopeful that things will change under Kathy Hochul’s administration.

“I think she will be, and I’m hopeful that she will be much more responsive to the needs of upstate county government,” Bliss said.

Some of those needs Bliss hopes a Hochul administration can address include the county’s need for ambulances, and state funding for programs like Medicare. Bliss is also hopeful that Hochul will address Otsego County’s issue with unfunded mandates and tax caps, and that she will be a more positive and bipartisan leader than Cuomo, especially when dealing with the COVID crisis.

“The way he mishandled the nursing homes and the COVID crisis in general was an issue,” he explained. “The media often portrayed him in a positive light when really it was kind of a disaster so, there’s a lot of people who were afraid to speak out because his retaliatory tactics, and hopefully that’ll be gone and we can operate in a positive and bipartisan manner moving forward.”