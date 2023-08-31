SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Board of Elections confirms to NewsChannel 9 that apparent cases of attempted voter intimidation have been reported in Onondaga County.

The cases have come forward with information as of Wednesday, August 30, after the State Board of Elections put out a state-wide warning on Tuesday, August 29.

The targeted voters have described people coming to their door with questions about their registration history, accusing them of multiple registrations, and insinuating they’ve done something improper.

In many cases, the targeted voters had purged registrations in one county but are actively registered in Onondaga County.

While the scammers say this is in the wrong, Onondaga County Elections Commissioner Dustin Czarny says it’s allowed.

The Board of Elections says it would never approach voters by knocking on their front door.

The local cases have been submitted to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office and Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office for formal investigation.

Anyone with similar experiences is asked to report it to the Onondaga County Board of Elections, which says it will forward the appropriate information to authorities and investigators.

The board’s number is (315) 435-8683.