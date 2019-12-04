Random House to publish Trump impeachment report

The report from Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump is photographed in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. The House released a sweeping impeachment report outlining evidence of what it calls Trump’s wrongdoing toward Ukraine. The findings will serve as the foundation for debate over whether the 45th president should be removed from office. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

NEW YORK (AP) — A leading publisher will release a book edition next week of the House Intelligence Committee’s findings on President Donald Trump.

Random House told The Associated Press on Wednesday that “The Impeachment Report: The House Intelligence Committee’s Report On Its Investigation into Donald Trump and Ukraine” will come out Dec. 10 as an audio download, Dec. 13 as an e-book and Dec. 17 as a paperback.

Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Jon Meacham is contributing a foreword to the 300-page report, which was made public this week and alleges that Trump pressured Ukraine to announce it would investigate potential 2020 rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden. The committee found that Trump tried to “use the powers of his office to solicit foreign interference on his behalf in the 2020 election.”

Government reports are not copyrighted and can be published by anyone. Earlier this year, numerous publishers released editions of the “Mueller Report,” which looked into ties between Russia and Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.