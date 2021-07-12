Rep. Katko continues his support of Harriet Tubman $20 bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — American could soon be using a $20 bill featuring Harriet Tubman if U.S. Representative John Katko gets his way.

Monday, Rep. Katko, alongside Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio, provided an updated timeline for the change. Katko originally made the request after the Biden Administration committed to moving forward with the effort.

“Harriet Tubman’s unwavering commitment to freedom and equality has made her a pivotal figure not only in American history, but also in Central New York. For a period of time, Tubman resided in Auburn, and today her former home is celebrated as a National Historic Park. As someone who had a significant role on the Underground Railroad, and as a strong advocate for the women’s suffrage movement, memorializing Harriet Tubman on the $20 note continues to be a fitting tribute to her life and legacy. It is my hope that we can take this important and overdue step to recognize her contributions.” Rep. Katko wrote in a letter to Secretary Janet Kellen.

Rep. John Katko pledges support toward Auburn projects: 'We will be your biggest cheerleaders': http://t.co/Bi9F0UvUuX via @the_citizen — Harriet Tubman Home (@tubman_home) September 4, 2015

The full text of Rep. Katko’s letter can be found below:

Dear Secretary Yellen,

As the U.S. Treasury moves forward with efforts to place the likeness of Harriet Tubman on the $20 Federal Reserve note, we write to respectfully request information on your department’s plans to unveil the final design for the updated bill.

Harriet Tubman’s legacy as a champion for freedom and equality has made her a pivotal figure in American history and served as an inspiration to millions. As a conductor on the Underground Railroad and a supporter of the women’s suffrage movement, Tubman played a critical role in some of the most significant efforts in our country’s history to ensure the basic rights of all Americans. With this history in mind, memorializing Harriet Tubman on the $20 note continues to act as a fitting tribute to her life and legacy, and an important step in recognizing her contributions to our nation.

For this reason, we were greatly encouraged by the Biden Administration’s commitment earlier this year to move forward with overdue efforts to place Harriet Tubman’s likeness on the $20 note. This initiative has only become more important since its announcement in 2016 and remains critical to the cause of representation for women and people of color on our nation’s currency.

In the interest of ensuring transparency and advancing Harriet Tubman’s inclusion on the $20 Federal Reserve note, we write to request that the U.S. Treasury provide an updated timeline for the reveal and circulation of all Federal Reserve notes currently undergoing the redesign process. Specifically, we ask that the Department provide an updated date for the reveal of the redesigned $20 note featuring Harriet Tubman, as well as a timeframe for the note’s entry into circulation. This information would provide an important reassurance to the many Americans who are invested in this historic effort.

Thank you in advance for your attention to this matter and we look forward to your response.