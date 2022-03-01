WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Pres. Joe Biden will address the nation during his State of the Union address on Tuesday, and he is expected to speak on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is hoping for leadership when Biden addresses the nation.

On the notion of leadership, Rep. Stefanik said she hopes for the U.S. to demonstrate a “peace through strength” versus a “war through weakness” mentality.

Stefanik said sanctions should have come sooner, and Pres. Biden must take swift and just action against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Unfortunately, Putin made the bloodthirsty illegal war criminal decision to invade Ukraine,” Stefanik said. “I think Joe Biden should have done sanctions early on. Instead, they opposed and lobbied against sanctions that were proposed by Republicans.”

Stefanik also said she still strongly supports the effort to allow Ukraine to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization or NATO.