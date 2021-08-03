Sen. Schumer, Gillibrand jointly call for Cuomo’s resignation amid sexual harassment report

(WETM) – U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand released a joint statement on Tuesday once again calling for Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign amid sexual harassment allegations.

Calls for the Governor to resign have resurfaced following the release of a 165 page report by the New York Attorney General’s office detailing the allegations made by women, including current and former state employees.

The Senators previously called for the Governor to resign in March as multiple allegations were made against Cuomo.

“As we have said before, the reported actions of the Governor were profoundly disturbing, inappropriate, and completely unacceptable. Today’s report from the New York State Attorney General substantiated and corroborated the allegations of the brave women who came forward to share their stories – and we commend the women for doing so. “The New York State Attorney General has conducted an independent, thorough and professional investigation that found the Governor violated state and federal law, had a pattern of sexually harassing current and former employees, retaliated against at least one of the accusers, and created a hostile work environment. “No elected official is above the law. The people of New York deserve better leadership in the governor’s office. We continue to believe that the Governor should resign.”

The Governor responded to the Attorney Generals’ report with a pre-taped statement saying that the allegations made against him are “not who I am” and “I never touched anyone inappropriately.”