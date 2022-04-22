ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- There is an argument for and against term limits for top elected state officials. There are no limits in New York for the number of consecutive terms someone can serve as governor or lieutenant governor, for example, but that could change.

Term limits for the state’s highest offices: governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and comptroller were proposed by Gov. Kathy Hochul at the beginning of January as part of her first state of the state address. A constitutional amendment would limit these offices to two consecutive terms.

“On day one as Governor, I pledged to restore trust in government and I have taken steps every day to deliver the open, ethical governing New Yorkers deserve,” she said. “I want people to believe in their government again.”

There are 36 states that have term limits for gubernatorial candidates, including neighboring New Jersey and Pennsylvania, according to Ballotpedia. Most have a two consecutive term rule, like the one being proposed by Gov. Hochul. Check out each state’s gubernatorial term limits in the chart below:

StateTerm limits
AlabamaTwo consecutive terms
Alaska Two consecutive terms
Arizona Two consecutive terms
ArkansasTwo terms a lifetime
California Two terms a lifetime
Colorado Two consecutive terms
DelawareTwo terms a lifetime
Florida Two consecutive terms
GeorgiaTwo consecutive terms
Hawaii Two consecutive terms
IndianaEight years in any 12 year period
Kansas Two consecutive terms
KentuckyTwo consecutive terms
Louisiana Two consecutive terms
Maine Two consecutive terms
Maryland Two consecutive terms
Michigan Two terms a lifetime
Mississippi Two terms a lifetime
Missouri Two terms a lifetime
MontanaEight years in any 16 year period
NebraskaTwo consecutive terms
New JerseyTwo consecutive terms
New Mexico Two consecutive terms
North Carolina Two consecutive terms
Ohio Two consecutive terms
Oklahoma Two terms a lifetime
OregonEight years in any 12 year period
Pennsylvania Two consecutive terms
Rhode Island Two consecutive terms
South Carolina Two consecutive terms
South Dakota Two consecutive terms
Tennessee Two consecutive terms
VirginiaNo consecutive terms
West Virginia Two consecutive terms
Wyoming Eight years in any 16 year period

New Yorkers said they were more likely to vote for a gubernatorial candidate that supported term limits, according to a survey done by John Zogby Strategies and Unite N.Y. A combined 60.3% of survey respondents said they were much more likely (23.2%) or more likely (37.1%) to vote for a candidate who supports term limits.

Supporters of term limits say they are better for the government, acting as motivation and prompting them to remember their lives before becoming a politician which could also make them more effective leaders, according to Constitutioncenter.org. Supporters also say it could reduce corruption and keep politicians independent from special interest groups.

Those who do not support term limits say experience is critical to the success of politicians. A longer time on the job means politicians are more knowledgeable and better able to do their job. They also say it’s less democratic.