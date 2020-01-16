Stefanik announces significant funding for Homeless Assistance Programs across the North Country

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has announced Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funding totaling $2,473,080 to be awarded to various projects to combat homelessness across Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Jefferson, Lewis, Saratoga, and Warren counties. Some of these projects include homeless veterans housing, domestic violence crisis services, and community housing centers. HUD’s Continuum of Care grants provide critically needed support to local programs, serving individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

“I am pleased to announce this critical funding for several of our North Country communities in support of their work to combat homelessness,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “Particularly in rural and isolated areas, these programs are crucial in assisting those who need assistance. I will continue to advocate in support of these programs that play an integral role in our communities.”

“This is wonderful news,” said Robert Landry, Executive Director of the Glens Falls Housing Authority. “This is getting us on the road to ending homelessness in the North Country. Thank you Congresswoman Stefanik for securing these funds.”

“These funds provide us the ability to assess homeless households and provide wrap around services tailored to their particular situation, from the moment they experience homelessness,” Eileen Gillen, Director of the Franklin County Community Housing Council.

“This funding is absolutely essential to help victims break free and maintain free from abuse,” said Maggie Fronk, Executive Director of Wellspring in Saratoga. “Housing is critical to protecting families in our community.”

“The Mental Health Association in Jefferson County’s Peer Run Housing First (PRHF) program is a homeless housing program designed specifically for chronically homeless individuals and veterans who also have a mental health diagnosis,” said Edward Thomas, Executive Director of The Mental Health Association in Jefferson County, Inc. “The PRHF program assists participants with overcoming barriers to obtaining and maintaining permanent housing. The Mental Health Association appreciates our continued partnership with CARES of NY, INC. and our HUD Buffalo field office as we continue to help bridge the gap in homelessness.”

“Homelessness is a real concern in the North Country even though it may not be as visible as it is in urban areas,” said Maureen Cean, Executive Director of Transitional Living Services of Northern New York. “Transitional Living Services is pleased for the ongoing support of our federal officials to provide homes for our vulnerable citizens. We have been proud to be able to grow our initial award in 2012 that aimed to serve 14 households in Lewis County to projects that today serve up to 32 households throughout the Tri-County area without asking for additional funding.”

“Jefferson County DSS is very pleased to have our HUD Shelter Plus Care Renewal Projects approved which will allow us to continue to assist qualifying individuals and families secure and maintain stable housing,” said Teresa W. Gaffney, Commissioner, Jefferson County Department of Social Services. “In addition, with the renewal of our DV Coordinated Entry (CE) Project combined with our newly awarded DV Bonus project, DV CE Expansion, we will be able to expand the Coordinated Entry program that allows us to coordinate resources within Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence Counties to quickly resolve homelessness.”

“The Snow Belt Housing Company, Inc. is very pleased to have been awarded $32,987 in rapid rehousing renewal funding from HUD under the Points North Continuum of Care,” said Cheryl L. Shenkle-O’Neill, Executive Director of Snow Belt Housing Company, Inc. “These funds will be used to assist Lewis County residents with minimizing the length of homelessness and achieving residential stability. These funds are especially needed as we are seeing an increase in homelessness every year.”

