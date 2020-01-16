Stefanik Co-leads the American Innovation and Manufacturing Leadership Act

Washington, D.C. – Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is co-leading the bipartisan American Innovation and Manufacturing Act, legislation sponsored by Reps. Paul Tonko, Pete Olson, and Scott Peters. This legislation will support the manufacturing of next generation technologies, including refrigerants, solvents, fire suppressants, foam blowing agents, aerosols, and propellants. It implements a phasedown of hydrochlorofluorocarbon (HFC) products, by 85 percent over 15 years, due to their high global warming potential. The bill also directs the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to implement an allowance and trading program to replace HFC products, and to establish standards governing the management of HFCs used as refrigerants, including to recover and reclaim old HFC products. These new standards are estimated to create 33,000 new U.S. manufacturing jobs and expand U.S. exports in this sector by 25 percent.

“I am proud to co-lead this legislation to bring jobs and innovation to our manufacturing and technology industries” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “This legislation will not only create jobs and boost our manufacturing economy, but also phase out the use of environmentally harmful refrigerants. By keeping American technology and manufacturing at the forefront of this shift in the global market, we can continue our leadership in developing and exporting climate-friendly technologies to world.”

