Stefanik’s campaign announces over $3.2 million raised in fourth quarter

(Glens Falls, NY) Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s campaign today announced a fourth quarter fundraising total of more than $3.2 million.

Stefanik’s 2020 re-election campaign includes donations from each of the 12 counties in New York’s 21st Congressional District and over 50,000 new donors.

The Elise for Congress campaign heads into 2020 with nearly $3.4 million cash on hand. This strong quarter alone is more than Stefanik has raised or spent in any two-year cycle. Stefanik’s fundraising haul is the largest on record for any candidate in this congressional seat.

“I am overwhelmed by this historic level of support from my constituents and donors across the country for my reelection in 2020,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “Every day of the week, I choose the North Country and America over the Far-Left Hollywood liberals like Rosie O’Donnell and Chelsea Handler who are funding my opponent. This record-breaking support is indicative of the countless bipartisan results I’ve delivered for the hardworking families in my district. Our campaign looks forward to running against failed candidate Taxin’ Tedra Cobb, the Toast of Tinseltown.”

Stefanik’s campaign released the following statistics for the 4th quarter:

Total raised in 4 th quarter: Over $3.2 Million

quarter: Over $3.2 Million Total cash on hand for 2020: Nearly $3.4 Million

Donations from every county in the 21st District

Average donation of $50

Nearly 50,000 first time donors to Elise for Congress

