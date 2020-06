WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats pushed a strengthening of “Obamacare” patient protections toward House passage Monday, an effort they hoped would help them sharpen the coronavirus pandemicand President Donald Trump's efforts to scuttle the increasingly popular law into a lethal campaign-season weapon.

The campaign-season bill seemed certain to move through the House along partisan lines. It has no chance of passing the Republican-led Senate, but the day's House showdown underscored that health care looms as a major battleground in this year's elections.