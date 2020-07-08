The Latest: Cory Booker wins N.J. Democratic Senate primary

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden puts on a face mask to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus as he departs after speaking at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Tuesday’s primary elections in New Jersey and Delaware (all times local):

9 p.m.

Cory Booker has won New Jersey’s Democratic Senate primary.

The incumbent Booker had faced Lawrence Hamm, who was running on Bernie Sanders’ “Not Me. Us.” slogan.

Booker arrived in the Senate in 2013 after serving as mayor of Newark.

He also ran for president in 2020, ending his campaign in January after struggling to raise the type of money required to support a White House bid.

His campaign’s message of unity and love failed to resonate in a political era marked by chaos and anxiety.

___

8:30 p.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has won New Jersey’s mostly mail-in Democratic presidential primary.

Biden faced Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on the ballot Tuesday, even though Biden has accumulated enough delegates to become the party’s presumptive nominee.

New Jersey’s already-late primary got pushed a month later because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy mandated that the election take place mostly by mail-in ballots.

New Jersey’s 14 electoral votes have gone to Democrats in every presidential election since 1988.

___

8:25 p.m.

Joe Biden has won Delaware’s Democratic presidential primary, while President Donald Trump has won the state’s Republican presidential primary.

Biden, a longtime senator from Delaware before serving two terms as vice president, is already the party’s presumptive nominee. He has accumulated enough delegates to win the nomination at Democrats’ convention next month.

Republicans have coalesced around Trump, who is seeking his second term in office. Republicans are also holding their presidential nominating convention next month.