The Latest: Trump lauds environmental record; critics scoff

President Donald Trump speaks during an event on the environment in the East Room of the White House, Monday, July 8, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s claims about the environment under his administration (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump is promoting his environmental record in the face of widespread criticism over his administration’s regulatory rollbacks.

Trump tells Cabinet members and others at a White House event that he’s maintaining both a strong economy and a healthy environment.

His administration is seeking to ease dozens of protections for the environment and public health. Critics say Trump’s remarks are a nod to voters worried about climate change and pollution.

Trump also is criticizing the Democrats’ Green New Deal, and he is saying without evidence that it would “crush the dreams” of poor Americans.

___

3:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump is promoting what he’s calling his “environmental leadership” despite deep skepticism from former federal regulators and environmental advocates.

Trump plans a White House address that’s intended to provide a rare presidential focus on environmental issues.

The head of his Council on Environmental Quality says Trump’s remarks will highlight his efforts to balance environmental challenges with business needs.

His administration has initiated dozens of rollbacks in environmental protections and accused the Obama administration in particular of going too far on rules.

Former Environmental Protection Agency officials say Trump is making a gesture to voters worried about climate change and pollution.

Environmental groups say Trump’s rollbacks include some of the most sweeping in decades, and EPA’s own estimates project increased deaths from some of the changes.