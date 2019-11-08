Trump noncommittal on backing Sessions for Senate

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, before boarding Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md. and then on to Georgia to meet with supporters. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump isn’t committing to supporting his former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, or any other candidate, in the Alabama Senate seat.

He did say he won’t campaign against Sessions.

Sessions spent more than a decade representing Alabama in the Senate before stepping down to serve as Trump’s attorney general. He was an early endorser of Trump.

But the president soured on Sessions after he recused himself from an investigation into Russia interference in the 2016 election.

Trump says, “We’ll see how it all goes.”

He adds that Sessions has “tough competition” in the Republican primary, noting the candidacy of former football coach Tommy Tuberville. U.S. Rep Bradley Byrne, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill and former state Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore are also vying for the nomination.