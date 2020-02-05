Trump on track to be acquitted by Senate in impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is on track to end Wednesday with the president being acquitted by the Senate.

In order for President Trump to be impeached and removed from office, there would need to be two-thirds support in the Republican-led Senate. As of Wednesday afternoon, there is nowhere near that much support among senators.

Trump’s trial – just the third presidential impeachment trial in American history – began last month in the Senate. That came nearly one month after the Democrat-led House voted to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Throughout the process in the Senate, Democrats pushed for what they have called a fair trial. House impeachment managers serving as prosecutors led the call for subpoenaing new witnesses like John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney. Senators narrowly voted against calling new witnesses last week, putting the trial on track to end quickly with an expected acquittal.

Nexstar is providing full coverage of the impeachment process. Our coverage continues at 3:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday with JB Biunno, Evan Donovan and DC correspondent Joe Khalil.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.