Trump’s use of military money for wall survives Senate test

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s use of military money to pay for the U.S.-Mexico border wall has survived a Senate effort to overturn the move.

Senate legislation would have reversed Trump’s move to take money from military base projects. Trump vetoed the legislation, and senators on Thursday failed to override that veto. The vote was 53-36, short of the two-thirds needed.

In February, Trump declared the situation along the border to be a national emergency. And he announced plans to use as much as $3.6 billion from construction projects on military bases to pay for building the wall beyond the miles of constructions that lawmakers were willing to fund.

When the Senate voted to reverse Trump’s move, a dozen or so Republicans broke with Trump and defended lawmakers’ power of the purse.