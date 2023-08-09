MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — And the winner is here!

The Madison County Board of Elections held an “I Voted” sticker contest back in June, which had 82 students from different Madison County schools enter.

Of those students, only one student and one design were chosen.

18-year-old Bonnie Pittman, of Cazenovia, was this year’s winner!

Courtesy of Madison County Board of Elections.

Over 1,400 people voted in this contest.

“Pittman’s design features the outline of Madison County in blue with the words ‘I Voted’ in the middle. Surrounding the County are images that, as Pittman put it, ‘highlight some of the things that are a special part of Madison County,’ which include a stream and a cow,” said Madison County Board of Elections.

Artwork was sent in from schools six different districts:

Cazenovia

Canastota

Brookfield

Madison

City of Oneida

Chittenango

The runner-up designs were by 14-year-old Daniel Byrne, from Chittenango Central School District and 13-year-old Brelynn Halsey, from Canastota Central School District.

Other final designs that were in the running:

Adrianna Faber, 16-years-old, from Madison Central School District

Jordan Steele, 14-years-old, from Oneida City School District

Madelyn Barretta, 14-years-old, from Oneida City School District

“We want to thank everyone who participated in the ‘I Voted’ sticker contest, and we congratulate the winners on their submissions,” said Madison County Board of Elections Democratic Commissioner Laura Martino.