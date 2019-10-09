Poll: 8 in 10 people put up holiday decorations before November 1

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – If you like to get a jump-start on your holiday spirit, you’re not alone.

While November 1st is often considered the first day to start Christmas and Hanukkah preparations, a new poll says it’s okay to start getting ready even before Halloween. The survey from gift site “Minted” revealing some surprising facts about holiday festivities.

Eight in ten Americans reportedly begin decorating for the holidays before the Autumn leaves fall, and 60% think holiday decorations in stores can even be put up before the end of October. Additionally, the survey finds that about half of respondents say decorations around town mark the beginning of the holiday season.