ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)-Most Americans believe being unable to use free speech in everyday encounters is a significant problem, according to a New York Times Opinion/Siena College Poll. More than half said they have held back their words to avoid retribution or tough criticism in the past year.

84% of Americans polled said not being able to use free speech was either a very serious, or somewhat serious problem. The percentage of Americans who feel less free to talk about politics grew by more than half from 21% to 46% in 10 years. The percentage who feel less free to talk about racial issues grew from 28% to 35%.

“Free speech, a cornerstone of our democracy, is under assault according to everyday Americans,” said

Siena College Research Institute Director, Don Levy. “Over half have held their tongue over the last year

because they were afraid of retaliation, being harshly criticized or in order to avoid conflict.”

The most popular reason Americans kept their opinions to themselves was to avoid conflict (94%) compared to harsh criticism (65%), and retaliation (57%). The percentage of people who said they stayed quiet to avoid all three outcomes was 22%.

“Our survey describes a country that rather than being a marketplace of ideas, is one in which many of us walk on eggshells afraid of how others will respond to our opinions or simply to ‘not get into it,’” Levy said.

Americans felt most free when speaking to their family (72%) and friends in person (70%). They felt the least free talking to people at work (29%) or to acquaintances (31%).

Type of interaction Completely free Somewhat free Not very/not at all Family 72% 19% 8% Friends in person 70% 22% 8% Friends online 42% 28% 19% At work 29% 32% 24% Community business 36% 36% 26% Community activities 40% 39% 17% Acquaintances 31% 41% 26% Source: New York Times Opinion/Siena College Poll

Concerning the types of speech backed by Americans, 71% support teaching students about the history of racism, and 61% support questioning the scientific credibility of public health officials. 74% both oppose burning the American flag in protest and parents demanding the burning of books deemed offensive.

Check out how Americans felt about other issues below:

Type of speech Support Oppose Teaching students history of racism 71% 23% Questioning scientific credibility of public health officials 61% 32% Protestors saying “we have to take our country back” 54% 39% Celebrities using fame to advance their politics 50% 44% Politicians saying other politicians are not American enough 40% 48% Demonstrators calling to “defend the police” 38% 56% Media personalities expressing partisan views as facts 34% 59% Using social media to call names rather than disagree 31% 64% Willfully spreading disinformation on public issues 26% 68% Burning the American flag as part of a protest 22% 74% Parents demanding offensive books be burned 19% 74% Source: New York Times Opinion/Siena College Poll

Support by political party affiliation

Type of speech Democrats Republicans Independents Teaching students history of racism 82% 62% 68% Questioning scientific credibility of public health officials 54% 64% 63% Protestors saying “we have to take our country back” 35% 68% 59% Celebrities using fame to advance their politics 67% 33% 49% Politicians saying other politicians are not American enough 38% 44% 41% Demonstrators calling to “defend the police” 50% 25% 39% Media personalities expressing partisan views as facts 38% 31% 31% Using social media to call names rather than disagree 30% 28% 32% Willfully spreading disinformation on public issues 25% 26% 27% Burning the American flag as part of a protest 30% 11% 24% Parents demanding offensive books be burned 18% 21% 19% Source: New York Times Opinion/Siena College Poll

Only 1% of Americans support the right to take part in all the above examples of free speech and 57% support the right to take part in four or fewer. The opinions of 1,507 American residents ages 18 or older were gathered between February 9-22 for this poll.