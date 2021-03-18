Pop-up COVID vaccination site hosted in Finger Lakes this week

FILE – In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered in Fiumicino, near Rome’s international airport. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, FILE)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State has 16 more community-based pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics coming online over the next week at churches, public housing developments, and community centers. These sites aim to vaccinate hard-to-reach populations and are expected to vaccinate more than 4,500 people.

Since January 15, more than 145 of these sites of been established and have administered more than 55,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Sites are re-established 3 weeks later to give second-dose shots.

“No state is doing a better job at safe, effective, equitable vaccine distribution than New York, and we are working tirelessly every single day to get shots into arms quickly and become the first COVID-free state in the country,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “We are ramping up our vaccine distribution system to match increases in supply, but a distribution system can’t just grow – it has to grow equitably. That’s why from the outset we’ve prioritized the fair and equitable distribution of the vaccine through special efforts like pop-up sites that are being established in the communities that were hit hardest by COVID to help ensure underserved New Yorkers are not left behind in the distribution process.”

The establishment of many of these vaccination sites was made possible through partnerships with multiple public and private health care providers. Host sites and partner providers conduct outreach within their communities and work with community leaders and organizations to identify eligible New Yorkers and schedule vaccination appointments.

In Central New York, sites have been established over the recent weeks at the Boys & Girls Club in Syracuse and several churches.

The 16 sites being established over the next week are located at the addresses below:

NEW YORK CITY

Mount Neboh Baptist Church

1883 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevard

New York, NY 10026

Open: Thursday March 18th-Friday March 19th, 9AM-5PM

St. Philips Baptist Church

77 Bennett Street

Staten Island, NY 10302

Open: Tuesday, March 23, 10AM – 6PM

St. Philips Baptist Church

77 Bennett Street

Staten Island, NY 10302

Open: Tuesday, March 23, 10AM – 6PM

Aliento de Vida Church

103-12 Roosevelt Avenue

Corona, NY 11368

Open: Saturday, March 20, 9AM – 5PM

Walker Memorial Baptist Church

120 East 169th Street

Bronx, NY 10452

Open: Saturday, March 20, 9AM – 5PM

Mt. Ararat Baptist Church

425 Howard Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11233

Open: Friday, March 19, 9AM – 5PM

NYCHA Laguardia

200 Madison Street

Manhattan, NY 10002

Open: Friday, March 19, 9AM – 5PM

NYCHA Meltzer

189 Allen Street

Manhattan, NY 10002

Open: Saturday, March 20, 9AM – 5PM

NYCHA Bethune

1970 Amsterdam Avenue

Manhattan, NY 10032

Open: Thursday, March 18, 9AM – 5PM

LONG ISLAND

Congregational Church of Patchogue

95 E Main Street

Patchogue, NY 11772

Open: Friday, March 19, 2PM – 6PM

Lakeview Public Library

1120 Woodfield Road

Rockville Centre, NY 11570

Open: Thursday, March 18, 9AM – 5PM

HUDSON VALLEY

Haverstraw Community Center

50 W. Broad Street,

Haverstraw, NY

Open: Thursday, March 18, 9 AM – 4 PM **appointments at this site are all filled

St. Thomas Episcopal Church

168 W Boston Post Road

Mamaroneck, NY 10543

Open: Saturday, March 20, 9AM – 5PM **appointments at this site are all filled

CAPITAL REGION

Saratoga County Public Health

6012 County Farm Road

Ballston Spa, NY 12020

Open: Saturday, March 20, 9AM – 1PM **appointments at this site are all filled

FINGER LAKES

Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church

70 Clark Street

Geneva, NY 14456

Open: Saturday, March 20, 11AM – 2PM

WESTERN NEW YORK

Northwest Buffalo Community Center

155 Lawn Avenue

Buffalo, NY 14207

Open: Friday, March 19, 9AM – 4PM

River Walk Plaza

121 Bolivar Road

Wellsville, NY 14895

Open: Thursday, March 18, 9AM – 7PM

