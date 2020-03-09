Positive coronavirus cases up to 142 in NYS; Governor Cuomo introduces New York State hand sanitizer

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –The number of positive coronavirus cases in New York State has risen slightly to 142 total. Of those positive cases, only eight are hospitalized.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday a new way for New York State to combat the coronavirus: New York State hand sanitizer. The Governor says the state will be able to produce 100,000 gallons of the hand sanitizer a week, and it will go to government agencies, schools, and prisons. Cuomo said New Rochelle will be one of the areas to receive the hand sanitizer first.

The Governor also said the State Corrections Department’s CorCraft brand name is now producing the hand sanitizer, which will be provided to municipalities and other entities as needed. He again stressed that the biggest risk of COVID-19 is for senior citizens with compromised immune systems, adding that fear and hysteria continue to outpace the reality.

