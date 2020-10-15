Positive COVID-19 percentage still hovering around 1% in New York State

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the state is still hovering around 1% for new positive coronavirus cases. The overall percentage for the state is 1.09%. The red zone cluster areas, however, are at 4.84%. If those clusters aren’t included in the total, New York State has an infection rate of 0.99%.

On Thursday, Cuomo announced that the state will provide 200,000 rapid test kits to New York City schools in “Yellow Zones.”

“I’ve asked local governments to do testing in the schools surrounding the Red Zones, in what we call Yellow Zones. Some of the local governments have said they don’t have enough tests to do it. I’ve said if you need something, tell me and I’ll provide it,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re going to give New York City 200,000 test kits so they can do the tests in the schools in the Yellow Zones.”

In “Red Zone” focus areas included as part of the Governor’s Cluster Action Initiative, the positivity rate for test results reported Wednesday is 4.84%, which is down from 6.29%. The “Red Zone” focus areas are home to 2.8% of state’s population, yet had 11.5% of all positive cases reported Wednesday to New York State.

Within the “Red Zone” focus areas, 3,473 test results were reported on Wednesday, yielding 168 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these “Red Zone” focus areas, 129,739 test results were reported, yielding 1,292 positives.

FOCUS ZONE 9/27-10/3 % Positive 10/4- 10/10 % Positive Week to Date (10/11 – 10/14) % Positive Day Prior (10/13) % Positive Yesterday (10/14) % Positive Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive 6.69% 5.86% 5.47% 6.43% 4.75% Queens % red-zone focus area % positive 2.97% 3.36% 2.64% 4.89% 2.15% Rockland % red-zone focus area % positive 12.29% 9.77% 4.16% 7.21% 8.40% Orange red-zone focus area % positive 24.64% 12.41% 8.43% 7.41% 7.95% All red-zone focus area % positive 6.91% 6.13% 4.76% 6.29% 4.84% Statewide % positive with red-zone focus areas included 1.25% 1.18% 1.17% 1.10% 1.09% Statewide % positive without red-zone focus areas included 1.02% 1.01% 1.06% 0.95% 0.99%

9/27-10/3 % Positive 10/4 – 10/10 % Positive Week to Date (10/11 – 10/14) % Positive Day Prior (10/13) % Positive Yesterday (10/14) % Positive Percentage of state’s positive cases coming from red-zone focus areas 21.80% 17.60% 11.90% 15.60% 11.50%

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Capital Region 1.7% 1.2% 0.8% Central New York 2.3% 1.2% 1.0% Finger Lakes 1.0% 0.7% 1.3% Long Island 1.1% 1.0% 1.1% Mid-Hudson 1.8% 1.6% 1.6% Mohawk Valley 0.7% 0.1% 0.5% New York City 1.3% 1.2% 1.0% North Country 0.5% 0.1% 0.5% Southern Tier 2.2% 1.0% 1.1% Western New York 1.5% 1.0% 1.6%

