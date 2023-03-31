“Peak-season pricing” will be in effect from Oct. 2, 2022 to Jan. 22, 2023, USPS says. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — United States Postal Inspectors are investigating a report that a postal worker had a gun on the property of the DeWitt post office, the agency confirms to NewsChannel 9.

The statement reads: “The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is aware of a recent report of an employee of the DeWitt, NY Post Office possessing a firearm while on postal property. Postal Inspectors responded and are currently investigating. There is no current threat to employees or customers. Since this is an active investigation, there are no further details available.”

The post office is located on Kinne Road, near the intersection with Erie Boulevard.

DeWitt Police has not responded to NewsChannel 9’s request for comment.