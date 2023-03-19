SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – With Spring on the horizon, a sense of comfort blankets drivers in knowing that the worst weather is behind them.

Unfortunately, with nice weather comes the unveiling of once-hidden road cavities, also known as potholes.

According to Stacker’s analysis of data configured through how many pothole complaints are registered on Twitter per 1,000 km, or 621 miles, of road, New York falls at number three.

Through further data collected from AAA, a recent survey reportedly found that nearly 2 in 10 drivers had to get their vehicle repaired after hitting a pothole last year. In total, an estimated 44 million drivers experienced pothole damage significant enough to require repair in 2022, up from 28 million in 2021 – a 57% increase.

As reported by AAA, the total repair costs for pothole-related damages is roughly around $406. and although AAA urges government officials and the Department of Transportation to work on repairing the roads. Unfortunately, government officials focus primarily on highways and other main routes, leaving less traveled roads uncared for.

So how are potholes created?

AAA helps to break down the process.

Groundwater seeps into the pavement

The water freezes and expands, causing the pavement to crack

When the ice melts, gaps become present, and when cars drive over them, it begins to break the pavement down

In the winter and spring of 2022, AAA responded to 1.9 million tire-related roadside assistance calls nationally. According to AAA, the number of road assistance calls in New York is higher than the national average at a staggering 14% of total calls related to tires in winter and spring combined. The national average sits at just 12%.

How can I report a pothole?

According to syr.gov, there are several ways to report a pothole.

Fill out a service request online through syr.gov.

Call 1-800-POTHOLE

Call 448-CITY (2489)

Email potholes@syr.net

To view active pothole fixture requests that are already in progress, visit the SYRCityline request page.

Is it illegal to swerve to avoid a pothole in New York?

Although the rules of the road vary from state to state, it appears that the lore behind the legality of swerving to miss a pothole may be false after all.

The common belief that it is illegal to purposefully avoid a pothole appears to be wrong in the state of New York.

Attempting to avoid a pothole is not illegal if you are safely following the other rules of the road.

AAA offers further information in regards to being cautious while trying to keep your car intact.

First and foremost, keep your eyes on the road, an alert and cautious driver is less likely to hit a pothole.

Scan the road ahead for potholes and if it’s safe to do so, drive around any in your path

Standing water or puddles may disguise a deep pothole. Avoid driving through standing water when possible, but if you can’t, drive through slowly.

If you can’t avoid a pothole, reduce your speed safely and avoid braking abruptly, particularly as you go over the pothole. Striking a pothole at higher speeds increases the chance of knocking the wheels out of alignment, affecting the steering, and bending or even breaking suspension components.

If you hit a pothole, pay attention to any new or unusual noises or vibrations. If you detect something is off with your vehicle, take it to a trusted repair facility for a full vehicle inspection as soon as possible.

If you have further questions regarding the rules of the road, visit the New York DMV website.