Potsdam Police searching for Kinney Drugs larceny suspect

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Do you know this person?

The Potsdam Police Department has requested the public’s assistance in a larceny investigation. Police are looking to identify the man pictured following alarceny that occured at Kinney drugs located on Market Street in Potsdam.

According to Police, the incident took place on Monday, July 26, 2021. As found on security footage, the individual entered the store around noon. An additional image of the individual looking to be identified is featured below.

(photo; Potsdam Police Department)

Those with information are asked to call the Potsdam Police Department at 315-265-2121.