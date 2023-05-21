POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Germania of Poughkeepsie is presenting their annual Maifest. The festival, a springtime version of Oktoberfest, begins May 19.

The event features live German bands and Bavarian performers, as well as authentic German food, baked desserts, and beer. Maifest is being held at the Germania Festival Grounds, located at 51 Old DeGarmo Road, Poughkeepsie, NY.

The host, Germania of Poughkeepsie, is a nonprofit organization that has been committed to the education of German heritage and culture since 1850. They hold various cultural events throughout the year, including Oktoberfest, Christkindlmarkt, genuine biergartens and many other celebrations.

The festival runs from May 19 through May 21, and will be held rain or shine. Event hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on May 19, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on May 20, and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on May 21.

Tickets are $5 for adults, or $4 for Veterans and active military with valid ID. Children under 16 with a parent can get in for no charge.

For more information, please visit Germania of Poughkeepsie.