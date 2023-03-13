SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A winter storm will bring several inches of heavy, wet snow to Central New York Tuesday and Wednesday.

The combination of the weight of the heavy snow and gusty winds could result in power outages.

You might need to run a generator. Here is some generator safety advice from National Grid:

If a power outage occurs, customers can notify National Grid online to expedite restoration.

Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors to prevent the buildup of deadly carbon monoxide . Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors.

Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at 1-800-642-4272. In a medical emergency, always dial 911.

Keep working flashlights and an extra supply of batteries in your home and be sure to charge all electronic devices before the storm.

Please use caution when driving near emergency responders and crews restoring power.

Be sure to check on elderly family members, neighbors, and others who may need assistance during an outage.

