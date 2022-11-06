TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The already record-breaking Powerball jackpot rose again Saturday night after once again there was no winner.

Saturday night, the winning numbers were 28 – 45 – 53 – 56 – 69 for the white balls and 20 for the red Powerball.

Friday, strong sales boosted the jackpot to $1.6 billion — making it the largest lottery prize in history until it rose again overnight to $1.9 billion.

The previous record for largest lottery prize was a jackpot of $1.585 billion, which was set in January 2016.

The Powerball prize keeps getting more massive because of the inability of anyone to overcome the long odds of 1 in 292.2 million and win the jackpot. To take the top prize, players must match all five white balls and one red Powerball.

That doesn’t mean everyone was a loser Saturday night. The Florida Lottery’s website reported a $1 million prize winner in the Sunshine State Sunday morning. The $1 million prize is for those who match all five numbers without the Powerball.

The next drawing will be Monday night.

Since someone won the prize on Aug. 3, there have been 40 drawings without a winner.

Winners of lottery jackpots usually prefer a lump sum of cash, which for Monday’s drawing would be $929.1 million, the California lottery site said.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.