SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The excitement is building for the 150th running of the Travers Stakes on Saturday, Aug 24.

At the Saratoga Race Course, Hall of Famers Shug McGaughey and Javier Castellano raised the Runhappy Travers 150 flag in the infield Thursday morning.

The flag will fly above the Spa in the days leading up to the big race on Saturday.