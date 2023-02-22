QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The town of Queensbury is investigating traffic safety along the Aviation Road and Quaker Road corridor. Next week, the firm looking into the state of the busy Northway- and mall-adjacent road will report its findings to the public.

Consultants from Barston & Loguidice and AKRF will present their findings and recommendations to the Queensbury Town Board next Monday, Feb, 27. At the 7 p.m. meeting at 742 Bay Road, the firms will present findings related to signal timing, congestion management and traffic flow.

In addition to the retail sections of the frequently-busy road, the study is looking at the campus of Queensbury Union Free School District, which includes the district’s elementary, middle and high school buildings. Recommendations will be made to improve the pedestrian and bicycle facilities that link the campus’ east end to Quaker Road and River Street.

Costs, benefits, and deficiencies will all be part of the conversation. The meeting will be open to the public, and public comment will be welcome.

The study has been led by the town of Queensbury and the Adirondack/Glens Falls Transportation Council. It was funded by a grant from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, as well as help from the New York State Department of Transportation.

Queensbury has a neighbor investigating traffic, too. The city of Glens Falls is eyeing ways to make traffic safer downtown, and improve transportation for students headed to city schools. The city is looking to a national nonprofit working to introduce new traffic approaches to communities, which has seen use in New York City.