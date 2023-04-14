ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) – Whether you remember it as a convent, Kenwood Academy or the old Doane Stuart school, what’s next is a question some are asking after a massive fire gutted the once beautiful buildings. NEWS10 speaking with a local group that’s talking about how to move forward with the property.

The fire last month not only devastated the hearts of many and the historic buildings, it also sparked an interest in a group called Preserve Kenwood to take action.

Co founder, Bill Brandow, says they are organizing to support the preservation of the historic core of the estate, first purchased by The Convent of the Sacred Heart.

“They bought 53 acres that were part of the Kenwood estate, which was a designed landscape. So what we’re looking to do is preserve that that part of the designed landscape,” said Brandow.

A remaining 25 acres could become an economic driver for the area.

“A good chunk of land up on the top of the hill near Mount Hope. There’s a good chunk adjacent to 9W, there’s a good chunk of land that we feel could be developed to bring tax revenue to the city,” said Brandow.

Brandow says they have looked for official guidance on their plans.

“And that does seem to have gotten some traction. I mean, we talked to the Assembly woman Pat Fahy, and she was amenable too. Like there are grants for planning studies, etc, and that is a way to approach a project like this,” said Brandow.

NEWS10 reached out to Pat Fahy and are awaiting a response.

Brandow says more plans are coming once they can move forward.

“We’ve got meetings coming up with other elected officials, with lawyers who understand bankruptcy. Right now the property is held up in bankruptcy proceedings. My understanding is that could take almost a year to get figured out,” said Bradow.

Albany Mayor’s Office commented on the matter:

“The City of Albany stands ready to work alongside Albany County and the owners of the property to redevelop this integral and historic tract in Albany’s 1st Ward.”

The group has established a petition with a goal of getting 1,000 signatures to support their work to Preserve Kenwood.