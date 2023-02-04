SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — President Joe Biden is making a brief, but a private visit to Central New York Saturday.

Air Force One landed at the Hancock Field Air National Guard Base, Mattydale shortly after 11:14 a.m.

The President exited the plane with his son Hunter. Before entering the Presidential motorcade, a Presidential pool reporter shouted for a “comment on China.” The President said, “we’re gonna take care of it.”

The President’s schedule was released Saturday morning saying “the President visits a local stop at 11:30 a.m.”

Last week, President Biden’s brother-in-law, Michael Hunter of Auburn, died. Hunter was the brother of Biden’s first wife Neilia. She and their 13-month-old daughter died in a 1972 car crash in Delaware. Biden’s sons Beau Biden and Hunter Biden survived the crash.

Although there is no mention of the President’s brief stop, Syracuse Hancock Airport has put in place a Temporary Flight Restriction from 10:15 am to 2:30 pm.

Syracuse Regional Airport Authority: Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) Notice

Air and ground traffic will be briefly impacted at times during this window. Travelers should monitor the airport’s Twitter account (@SyracuseAirport) for updates. Travelers should also confirm any impacts to their flight(s) directly with their airline.