President of New York State Troopers PBA endorses Donald Trump

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The President of the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association has endorsed Donald Trump for President of the United States. In a statement, Thomas H. Mungeer said it is his job to advocate for the safety and overall well-being of his members.

He went on to describe President Trump as a leader who is “pro-law enforcement”, and accuse politicians of turning their backs on the police.

You can read the full statement below.

“As the president of the union representing uniformed New York State Troopers, it is my job to advocate for the safety and overall well-being of my members. As such, that starts with a leader who is pro-law enforcement in the White House. President Donald J. Trump has continuously supported law enforcement when so many people, including politicians, have turned their backs on us.” Thomas H. Mungeer

New York State Troopers PBA President

