President Trump expected in Central PA Saturday

MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) President Donald Trump is expected to make a campaign stop near Williamsport Saturday night.
According to the Lycoming County Commissioners, President Trump is scheduled to begin speaking at the Williamsport Regional Airport at 8pm. Doors are set to open at 5pm.
Eyewitness News will have a crew there and bring you the latest information on air and at PAHomepage.com.
