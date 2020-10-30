President Trump expected in Central PA Saturday

President Donald Trump listens as Nevada business leaders talk at Trump International Hotel Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) President Donald Trump is expected to make a campaign stop near Williamsport Saturday night.

According to the Lycoming County Commissioners, President Trump is scheduled to begin speaking at the Williamsport Regional Airport at 8pm. Doors are set to open at 5pm.

