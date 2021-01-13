President Trump releases statement calling on Americans to “help ease tensions and calm tempers”

FILE: President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Washington. The President is traveling to Texas. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIVB)– The White House Office of the Press Secretary released a statement from President Donald Trump on Wednesday afternoon addressing reports of more demonstrations across the U.S.

The statement from President Trump urges demonstrators to not engage in violence, lawbreaking or vandalism.

Read the full statement below:

“In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind. That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank You.” U.S. President Donald Trump