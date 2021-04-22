Price Chopper/Market 32 now accepting EBT SNAP payment on Instacart

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Price Chopper/Market 32 announced on Thursday that all 81 of its New York stores are now accepting EBT SNAP payment as part of Instacart’s first multi-chain wave of payment integration expansion.

The Northeastern chain’s stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Vermont will follow in the coming weeks.

According to Price Chopper, EBT SNAP participants will now be able to shop Price Chopper/Market 32’s NY stores on the Instacart website and mobile app. Once an Instacart customer profile is created, customers can enter their EBT food card information as a form of payment in their profile.

Additionally, a secondary form of payment will be needed for non-food items such as taxes, tips and fees per federal SNAP guidelines. Customers can then enter their zip code to determine the nearest participating store to them and begin selecting items from the EBT-eligible products.

Once items are added to their cart, customers will be able to apply their benefits to the order. Orders for delivery and pickup can be placed for receipt in as fast as an hour or scheduled several days in advance.

To help subsidize costs for EBT SNAP participants, Instacart will waive delivery or pickup fees through June 16 on up to the first three EBT SNAP orders for each customer with a valid EBT card associated with their Instacart account.

“Price Chopper/Market 32 is pleased to be amongst the first national grocery retailers equipped to accept EBT SNAP benefits as a form of payment online via Instacart for grocery delivery and curbside pickup,” stated Price Chopper/Market 32 Executive Vice President of Merchandising, Marketing and Store Operations Blaine Bringhurst. “We’ve advocated for this convenience since our partnership with Instacart began and are truly gratified that the success of its pilot program now allows us to extend the convenience to our customers throughout New York State.”

“Providing people greater access to the food they love is at the core of Instacart’s mission. We recognize the opportunity that we have to increase access to fresh food and pantry staples by making grocery even more accessible through same-day delivery and pickup,” added Instacart Vice President of Retail Chris Rogers. “We’re committed to continuing to expand EBT SNAP payment for Americans across the country and proud of the way it elevates our partnership with Price Chopper/Market 32.”

Details for this program were released and made official on April 22, 2021.