Price Chopper/Market 32 stores will resume plastic bag ban beginning Saturday

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Shoppers will need to bring their own bags to Price Chopper/Market 32 stores beginning this Saturday, August 1.

After initially banning bags back on March 1, the COVID-19 pandemic put the environmentally-conscious New York State law on hold because paper bags were growing scarce and some customers felt safer using disposable bags.

Mona Golub, Price Chopper’s vice president of public relations and consumer services, said the following:

“We are taking this step now – before it is required – because we support the noble intent of this law to reduce plastic in the waste stream and have seen the paper bag supply chain, which tightened during the initial weeks of the pandemic due to panic buying, ease somewhat.”

“Our confidence in resuming compliance in this new age was further bolstered when the CDC and a broad cross-section of the international medical community confirmed that the surface of clean reusable bags does not facilitate the transmission of COVID-19,” she added. “Keeping our reusables clean, like disinfecting the surfaces we touch, is both a safety precaution and a personal responsibility.”

Disposable paper bags can be purchased for five cents for handle-less ones and 15 cents for ones with handles.

