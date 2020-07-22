Price Chopper to end plastic bag use on Aug. 1

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Price Chopper and Market 32 will stop using plastic bags on August 1. The company is urging customers to bring their own reusable bags. Due to the pandemic customers will have to pack their own reusable bags.

Originally a single-use plastic bag ban went into effect in New York State on March 1. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has been holding off enforcing the ban due to a court challenge. The COVID-19 pandemic has prolonged that challenge.

