Price of gas is up in Watertown, NYS and across US

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The average price of gas is up in both New York and the nation as a whole.
AAA says the national average of $2.25 per gallon is three cents higher than it was last week. New York’s average of $2.32 is up two cents.
One year ago, the national average was $2.57, while New York’s was $2.70.
According to AAA, the domestic price of crude oil “has been steadily rising since November, reaching levels not seen since February, before stay-at-home guidance was introduced across the country.”
Here is a look at the average prices across upstate New York:
- Batavia – $2.25 (up two cents since last week)
- Buffalo – $2.27 (up three cents since last week)
- Ithaca – $2.29 (up three cents since last week)
- Rochester – $2.30 (up three cents since last week)
- Rome – $2.37 (up two cents since last week)
- Syracuse – $2.29 (up three cents since last week)
- Watertown – $2.36 (up three cents since last week)
