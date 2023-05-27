GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A pride festival is coming to downtown Glens Falls in June, hosted by a recently-renamed LGBTQ+ organization serving the surrounding community. Lower Adirondack Pride will host its Glens Falls Pride Festival at City Park, from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 4.

The free event kicks off with a pride march around the block surrounding City Park. A drag show will feature performers Lady Adjacent, Ms. Kitten Kaboodle, Tianna Romano, Lynn Guinie, Merina LePearl, Xavier Chaos, and Anita Bump, starting at 1:15 p.m. Black Walnut Books will lead a community storytime at 2:30 p.m.

“We are delighted to be bringing the festival downtown this year,” said Lower Adirondack Pride President Cam Cardinale. “It’s empowering to LGBTQIA+ individuals to occupy public space we are so often excluded from. Visibility is crucial to fighting shame and social stigma in the face of threats and violence.”

Formerly known as The Bridge, Lower Adirondack Pride has two more events coming down the pipeline. The first is a pride mixer, to be held on Saturday, June 10, from 5-8 p.m. at the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council in Glens Falls. Later in the month, Charles R. Wood Theater will host a Pride Paint-and-Sip event, set for Friday, June 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale through Lower Adirondack Pride on Facebook.

Those interested in getting involved with Lower Adirondack Pride have a chance coming up to do so. The organization will hold its annual meeting on Wednesday, June 21, at 5:30 p.m. at Crandall Public Library. The organization serves the gay, transgender, and queer community at large in Glens Falls, founded in 2006 by late local activist Andrea Adams.